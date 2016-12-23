Large Cap Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Summary

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Textron Inc. stated a price of 48.81 today, indicating a positive change of 0.44%.

Textron Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13240.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.50% and an average volume of 1437.61.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Textron Inc. stands at -2.04% while the 52-week low stands at 59.35%.

The performance week for Textron Inc. is at -0.86% and the performance month is at 7.52%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 23.22% and 35.43% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 15.90%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Textron Inc. is 11.44% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 22.79%.

The volatility (week) for Textron Inc. is at 1.56% and the volatility (month) is at 1.90%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Textron Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.26 and the float short is at 1.21%.

Textron Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.56, while the P/S ratio is at 0.95 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.60%.