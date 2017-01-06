Large Cap Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Summary

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Textron Inc. stated a price of 50.12 today, indicating a positive change of -0.22%.

Textron Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13578.17, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.50% and an average volume of 1475.11.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Textron Inc. stands at -1.59% while the 52-week low stands at 63.64%.

The performance week for Textron Inc. is at 3.52% and the performance month is at 6.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 26.90% and 40.79% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.44%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Textron Inc. is 10.10% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 24.32%.

The volatility (week) for Textron Inc. is at 1.71% and the volatility (month) is at 1.77%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Textron Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.52 and the float short is at 1.38%.

Textron Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.09, while the P/S ratio is at 0.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.60%.