Large Cap Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Summary

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Textron Inc. stated a price of 49.35 today, indicating a positive change of -0.14%.

Textron Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13353.62, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.50% and an average volume of 1462.02.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Textron Inc. stands at -3.10% while the 52-week low stands at 61.13%.

The performance week for Textron Inc. is at -0.84% and the performance month is at 2.09%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 29.62% and 25.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.63%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Textron Inc. is 4.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.63%.

The volatility (week) for Textron Inc. is at 1.38% and the volatility (month) is at 1.37%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Textron Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.51 and the float short is at 1.36%.

Textron Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.81, while the P/S ratio is at 0.96 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.60%.