Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Summary

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

General Dynamics Corporation stated a price of 174.94 today, indicating a positive change of -0.18%.

General Dynamics Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 53148.07, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.10% and an average volume of 1597.07.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for General Dynamics Corporation stands at -2.86% while the 52-week low stands at 46.24%.

The performance week for General Dynamics Corporation is at 0.48% and the performance month is at 2.76%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.46% and 33.12% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 30.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for General Dynamics Corporation is 6.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.07%.

The volatility (week) for General Dynamics Corporation is at 1.02% and the volatility (month) is at 1.37%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

General Dynamics Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.69 and the float short is at 0.94%.

General Dynamics Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.13, while the P/S ratio is at 1.72 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 15.90%.