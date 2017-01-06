Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Summary

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

General Dynamics Corporation stated a price of 177.14 today, indicating a positive change of 0.57%.

General Dynamics Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 53809.01, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.10% and an average volume of 1573.36.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for General Dynamics Corporation stands at -1.64% while the 52-week low stands at 48.08%.

The performance week for General Dynamics Corporation is at 1.79% and the performance month is at -1.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.58% and 27.63% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.02%.

The simple 20 day moving average for General Dynamics Corporation is 5.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.38%.

The volatility (week) for General Dynamics Corporation is at 1.39% and the volatility (month) is at 1.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

General Dynamics Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.94 and the float short is at 1.07%.

General Dynamics Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.22, while the P/S ratio is at 1.74 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 15.90%.