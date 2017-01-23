Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Summary

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

General Dynamics Corporation stated a price of 178.28 today, indicating a positive change of 0.26%.

General Dynamics Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 54147.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.10% and an average volume of 1580.33.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for General Dynamics Corporation stands at -0.58% while the 52-week low stands at 49.68%.

The performance week for General Dynamics Corporation is at 1.44% and the performance month is at 2.53%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.25% and 25.96% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for General Dynamics Corporation is 3.61% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.97%.

The volatility (week) for General Dynamics Corporation is at 1.25% and the volatility (month) is at 1.26%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

General Dynamics Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.72 and the float short is at 0.95%.

General Dynamics Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.46, while the P/S ratio is at 1.75 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 15.90%.