Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL)

Summary

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. stated a price of 153.02 today, indicating a positive change of -0.51%.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11945.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.00% and an average volume of 627.9.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. stands at -5.49% while the 52-week low stands at 47.49%.

The performance week for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. is at -2.71% and the performance month is at 1.14%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.95% and 9.79% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 31.34%.

The simple 20 day moving average for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. is 1.87% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.03%.

The volatility (week) for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. is at 1.57% and the volatility (month) is at 1.52%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.25 and the float short is at 1.85%.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.82, while the P/S ratio is at 1.24 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -51.50%.