Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL)

Summary

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. stated a price of 154.12 today, indicating a positive change of 1.18%.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11843.66, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.00% and an average volume of 613.9.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. stands at -4.81% while the 52-week low stands at 48.55%.

The performance week for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. is at 0.41% and the performance month is at -3.87%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.71% and 4.74% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.14%.

The simple 20 day moving average for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. is 2.04% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.72%.

The volatility (week) for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. is at 1.30% and the volatility (month) is at 1.43%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.1 and the float short is at 1.68%.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.68, while the P/S ratio is at 1.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -51.50%.