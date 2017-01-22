Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL)

Summary

L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

L3 Technologies, Inc. stated a price of 151.41 today, indicating a positive change of -0.33%.

L3 Technologies, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11743.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.00% and an average volume of 641.33.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for L3 Technologies, Inc. stands at -6.49% while the 52-week low stands at 45.94%.

The performance week for L3 Technologies, Inc. is at 3.91% and the performance month is at -2.47%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.67% and 3.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for L3 Technologies, Inc. is -1.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.75%.

The volatility (week) for L3 Technologies, Inc. is at 1.84% and the volatility (month) is at 1.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

L3 Technologies, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.04 and the float short is at 1.71%.

L3 Technologies, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.59, while the P/S ratio is at 1.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -51.50%.