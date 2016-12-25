Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Summary

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Lockheed Martin Corporation stated a price of 249.59 today, indicating a positive change of -1.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 73292.1, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.50% and an average volume of 1523.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 179.80% and the debt to equity stands at 6.16.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Lockheed Martin Corporation stands at -7.53% while the 52-week low stands at 28.04%.

The performance week for Lockheed Martin Corporation is at -0.20% and the performance month is at -4.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.35% and 5.74% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 18.21%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Lockheed Martin Corporation is -0.64% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.79%.

The volatility (week) for Lockheed Martin Corporation is at 1.13% and the volatility (month) is at 1.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.89 and the float short is at 0.98%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.42, while the P/S ratio is at 1.58 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.20%.