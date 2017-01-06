Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Summary

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Lockheed Martin Corporation stated a price of 257.96 today, indicating a positive change of 0.77%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 75191.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.50% and an average volume of 1524.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 179.80% and the debt to equity stands at 6.16.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Lockheed Martin Corporation stands at -4.42% while the 52-week low stands at 32.33%.

The performance week for Lockheed Martin Corporation is at 2.56% and the performance month is at -4.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.94% and 3.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Lockheed Martin Corporation is 1.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.61%.

The volatility (week) for Lockheed Martin Corporation is at 1.10% and the volatility (month) is at 1.33%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.85 and the float short is at 0.97%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.94, while the P/S ratio is at 1.62 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.20%.