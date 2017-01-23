Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Summary

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Lockheed Martin Corporation stated a price of 257.73 today, indicating a positive change of 0.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 76932.41, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.50% and an average volume of 1525.87.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 179.80% and the debt to equity stands at 6.16.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Lockheed Martin Corporation stands at -4.51% while the 52-week low stands at 32.22%.

The performance week for Lockheed Martin Corporation is at 2.02% and the performance month is at 2.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.70% and 2.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.12%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Lockheed Martin Corporation is 0.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.76%.

The volatility (week) for Lockheed Martin Corporation is at 0.97% and the volatility (month) is at 1.10%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.62 and the float short is at 0.85%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.08, while the P/S ratio is at 1.66 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.20%.