Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)

Summary

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Raytheon Company stated a price of 143.04 today, indicating a positive change of -0.19%.

Raytheon Company is operating with a market capitalization of 42319.44, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.70% and an average volume of 1883.75.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.51.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Raytheon Company stands at -6.25% while the 52-week low stands at 25.69%.

The performance week for Raytheon Company is at 0.48% and the performance month is at -3.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.97% and 6.72% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.66%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Raytheon Company is 0.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.83%.

The volatility (week) for Raytheon Company is at 1.31% and the volatility (month) is at 1.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Raytheon Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.6 and the float short is at 1.03%.

Raytheon Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.24, while the P/S ratio is at 1.75 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -3.10%.