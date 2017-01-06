Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)

Summary

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Raytheon Company stated a price of 148.47 today, indicating a positive change of 0.21%.

Raytheon Company is operating with a market capitalization of 43932.4, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.70% and an average volume of 1907.29.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.51.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Raytheon Company stands at -2.19% while the 52-week low stands at 31.13%.

The performance week for Raytheon Company is at 5.01% and the performance month is at -0.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.60% and 9.34% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.34%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Raytheon Company is 3.65% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.65%.

The volatility (week) for Raytheon Company is at 1.48% and the volatility (month) is at 1.59%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Raytheon Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.59 and the float short is at 1.04%.

Raytheon Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.89, while the P/S ratio is at 1.82 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -3.10%.