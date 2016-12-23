Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL)

Summary

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. stated a price of 93.88 today, indicating a positive change of -0.07%.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12257.66, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.60% and an average volume of 1414.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 36.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.02.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Rockwell Collins, Inc. stands at -2.77% while the 52-week low stands at 24.91%.

The performance week for Rockwell Collins, Inc. is at 0.63% and the performance month is at 5.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.23% and 12.45% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.40%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Rockwell Collins, Inc. is 6.41% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.16%.

The volatility (week) for Rockwell Collins, Inc. is at 1.03% and the volatility (month) is at 1.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Rockwell Collins, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.98 and the float short is at 6.52%.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.05, while the P/S ratio is at 2.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.00%.