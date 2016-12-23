Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL)

Summary
Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Rockwell Collins, Inc. stated a price of 93.88 today, indicating a positive change of -0.07%.
Rockwell Collins, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12257.66, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.60% and an average volume of 1414.1.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 36.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.02.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Rockwell Collins, Inc. stands at -2.77% while the 52-week low stands at 24.91%.
The performance week for Rockwell Collins, Inc. is at 0.63% and the performance month is at 5.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.23% and 12.45% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.40%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Rockwell Collins, Inc. is 6.41% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.16%.
The volatility (week) for Rockwell Collins, Inc. is at 1.03% and the volatility (month) is at 1.32%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Rockwell Collins, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.98 and the float short is at 6.52%.
Rockwell Collins, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.05, while the P/S ratio is at 2.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.00%.