Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL)

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. stated a price of 94.46 today, indicating a positive change of 0.52%.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12264.02, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.60% and an average volume of 1406.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 36.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.02.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Rockwell Collins, Inc. stands at -2.17% while the 52-week low stands at 25.68%.

The performance week for Rockwell Collins, Inc. is at 0.82% and the performance month is at 3.38%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.24% and 16.72% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Rockwell Collins, Inc. is 6.78% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.79%.

The volatility (week) for Rockwell Collins, Inc. is at 0.85% and the volatility (month) is at 1.24%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Rockwell Collins, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.01 and the float short is at 6.51%.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.05, while the P/S ratio is at 2.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.00%.