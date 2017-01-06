Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL)

Summary

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. stated a price of 92.89 today, indicating a positive change of 0.18%.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12193.61, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.60% and an average volume of 1446.95.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 36.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.02.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Rockwell Collins, Inc. stands at -3.80% while the 52-week low stands at 23.59%.

The performance week for Rockwell Collins, Inc. is at -0.82% and the performance month is at -2.04%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.30% and 12.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Rockwell Collins, Inc. is 3.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.83%.

The volatility (week) for Rockwell Collins, Inc. is at 1.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.15%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Rockwell Collins, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.98 and the float short is at 5.54%.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.82, while the P/S ratio is at 2.32 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.00%.