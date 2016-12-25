Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summary

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Boeing Company stated a price of 157.81 today, indicating a positive change of 0.22%.

The Boeing Company is operating with a market capitalization of 99846.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.70% and an average volume of 3426.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 131.50% and the debt to equity stands at 5.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Boeing Company stands at -1.41% while the 52-week low stands at 58.32%.

The performance week for The Boeing Company is at 2.14% and the performance month is at 5.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.79% and 30.68% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Boeing Company is 7.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.25%.

The volatility (week) for The Boeing Company is at 1.32% and the volatility (month) is at 1.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Boeing Company’s short ratio is currently at 5.62 and the float short is at 3.13%.

The Boeing Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.01, while the P/S ratio is at 1.05 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.80%.