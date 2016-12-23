Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Summary

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

TransDigm Group Incorporated stated a price of 249.54 today, indicating a positive change of 0.24%.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 13413.43, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.10% and an average volume of 580.84.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -68.90% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for TransDigm Group Incorporated stands at -10.02% while the 52-week low stands at 50.91%.

The performance week for TransDigm Group Incorporated is at -1.98% and the performance month is at -1.41%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.56% and 5.62% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 19.12%.

The simple 20 day moving average for TransDigm Group Incorporated is -3.39% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.80%.

The volatility (week) for TransDigm Group Incorporated is at 1.26% and the volatility (month) is at 2.08%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

TransDigm Group Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 6.41 and the float short is at 7.04%.

TransDigm Group Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.94, while the P/S ratio is at 4.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 32.50%.