Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Summary

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

TransDigm Group Incorporated stated a price of 256.13 today, indicating a positive change of 1.75%.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 13475.11, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.10% and an average volume of 588.61.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -68.90% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for TransDigm Group Incorporated stands at -7.64% while the 52-week low stands at 54.89%.

The performance week for TransDigm Group Incorporated is at 0.89% and the performance month is at 1.75%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.04% and 4.85% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for TransDigm Group Incorporated is -0.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.70%.

The volatility (week) for TransDigm Group Incorporated is at 1.35% and the volatility (month) is at 1.56%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

TransDigm Group Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 6.87 and the float short is at 7.65%.

TransDigm Group Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.2, while the P/S ratio is at 4.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 32.50%.