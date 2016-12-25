Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX)

Summary

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

United Technologies Corporation stated a price of 110.65 today, indicating a positive change of 0.17%.

United Technologies Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 90998.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.20% and an average volume of 3591.39.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 25.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.78.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for United Technologies Corporation stands at -0.93% while the 52-week low stands at 36.22%.

The performance week for United Technologies Corporation is at 1.96% and the performance month is at 2.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.90% and 15.22% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 18.24%.

The simple 20 day moving average for United Technologies Corporation is 5.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.91%.

The volatility (week) for United Technologies Corporation is at 1.01% and the volatility (month) is at 1.22%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

United Technologies Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.29 and the float short is at 1.00%.

United Technologies Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.28, while the P/S ratio is at 1.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -32.00%.