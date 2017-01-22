Large Cap Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX)

Summary

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

United Technologies Corporation stated a price of 110.79 today, indicating a positive change of 0.05%.

United Technologies Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 91175.74, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.20% and an average volume of 3233.74.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 25.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.78.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for United Technologies Corporation stands at -1.81% while the 52-week low stands at 36.39%.

The performance week for United Technologies Corporation is at -0.03% and the performance month is at -0.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.74% and 5.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.07%.

The simple 20 day moving average for United Technologies Corporation is 1.71% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.83%.

The volatility (week) for United Technologies Corporation is at 1.09% and the volatility (month) is at 1.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

United Technologies Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.94 and the float short is at 0.76%.

United Technologies Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.31, while the P/S ratio is at 1.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -32.00%.