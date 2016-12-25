Large Cap Agricultural Chemicals: Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU)

Summary
Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Agrium Inc. stated a price of 100.28 today, indicating a positive change of -0.42%.
Agrium Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14124.44, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.30% and an average volume of 492.68.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.99.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Agrium Inc. stands at -8.61% while the 52-week low stands at 29.18%.
The performance week for Agrium Inc. is at 0.22% and the performance month is at 2.65%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.08% and 15.35% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 15.59%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Agrium Inc. is 3.35% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.08%.
The volatility (week) for Agrium Inc. is at 2.24% and the volatility (month) is at 2.36%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Agrium Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.93 and the float short is at 1.40%.
Agrium Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.1, while the P/S ratio is at 1.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 26.50%.