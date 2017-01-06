Large Cap Agricultural Chemicals: Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU)

Summary

Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Agrium Inc. stated a price of 101.76 today, indicating a positive change of -1.64%.

Agrium Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14356.11, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.30% and an average volume of 436.17.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.99.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Agrium Inc. stands at -6.46% while the 52-week low stands at 32.22%.

The performance week for Agrium Inc. is at 3.27% and the performance month is at 1.89%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.98% and 18.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Agrium Inc. is 3.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.97%.

The volatility (week) for Agrium Inc. is at 1.80% and the volatility (month) is at 2.41%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Agrium Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.25 and the float short is at 1.34%.

Agrium Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.71, while the P/S ratio is at 1.04 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 26.50%.