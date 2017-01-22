Large Cap Agricultural Chemicals: Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU)

Summary

Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Agrium Inc. stated a price of 105.19 today, indicating a positive change of 4.04%.

Agrium Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13967.13, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.30% and an average volume of 439.31.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.99.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Agrium Inc. stands at -3.32% while the 52-week low stands at 36.67%.

The performance week for Agrium Inc. is at -0.29% and the performance month is at 7.31%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.69% and 15.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.61%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Agrium Inc. is 4.83% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.75%.

The volatility (week) for Agrium Inc. is at 2.43% and the volatility (month) is at 2.22%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Agrium Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.37 and the float short is at 1.12%.

Agrium Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.04, while the P/S ratio is at 1.01 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 26.50%.