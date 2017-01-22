Large Cap Agricultural Chemicals: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD)

Summary

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company stated a price of 73.03 today, indicating a positive change of 0.11%.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is operating with a market capitalization of 63418.52, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.70% and an average volume of 2852.29.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.19.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company stands at -3.73% while the 52-week low stands at 47.40%.

The performance week for E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is at -1.46% and the performance month is at -2.67%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.60% and 8.82% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.50%.

The simple 20 day moving average for E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is 0.44% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.24%.

The volatility (week) for E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is at 1.32% and the volatility (month) is at 1.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.96 and the float short is at 0.98%.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.75, while the P/S ratio is at 2.55 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -38.40%.