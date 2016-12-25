Large Cap Agricultural Chemicals: Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON)

Summary

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Monsanto Company stated a price of 105.26 today, indicating a positive change of -0.07%.

Monsanto Company is operating with a market capitalization of 46102.83, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.60% and an average volume of 2299.52.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 30.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.99.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Monsanto Company stands at -6.89% while the 52-week low stands at 27.86%.

The performance week for Monsanto Company is at -0.23% and the performance month is at 2.77%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.61% and 6.41% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.27%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Monsanto Company is 3.02% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.60%.

The volatility (week) for Monsanto Company is at 0.68% and the volatility (month) is at 0.94%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Monsanto Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.72 and the float short is at 0.91%.

Monsanto Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 35.04, while the P/S ratio is at 3.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -37.80%.