Large Cap Agricultural Chemicals: Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON)

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Monsanto Company stated a price of 106.91 today, indicating a positive change of 1.62%.

Monsanto Company is operating with a market capitalization of 46085.14, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.60% and an average volume of 2050.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 30.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.99.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Monsanto Company stands at -4.94% while the 52-week low stands at 30.54%.

The performance week for Monsanto Company is at 0.52% and the performance month is at 1.42%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.49% and 5.64% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.52%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Monsanto Company is 4.68% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.12%.

The volatility (week) for Monsanto Company is at 0.72% and the volatility (month) is at 0.86%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Monsanto Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.95 and the float short is at 0.91%.

Monsanto Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 35.02, while the P/S ratio is at 3.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -37.80%.