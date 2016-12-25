Large Cap Agricultural Chemicals: Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT)

Summary

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. stated a price of 18.02 today, indicating a positive change of -0.61%.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 15426.74, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.70% and an average volume of 6674.92.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.59.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. stands at -9.36% while the 52-week low stands at 27.81%.

The performance week for Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. is at -0.33% and the performance month is at 2.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.96% and 16.50% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. is 3.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.94%.

The volatility (week) for Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. is at 2.29% and the volatility (month) is at 2.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.07 and the float short is at 2.44%.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.61, while the P/S ratio is at 3.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -16.60%.