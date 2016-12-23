Large Cap Agricultural Chemicals: Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT)

Summary

Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Syngenta AG stated a price of 79.39 today, indicating a positive change of -0.45%.

Syngenta AG is operating with a market capitalization of 37374.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 834.76.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Syngenta AG stands at -10.93% while the 52-week low stands at 18.35%.

The performance week for Syngenta AG is at -0.72% and the performance month is at 3.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.53% and 3.72% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Syngenta AG is -0.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.07%.

The volatility (week) for Syngenta AG is at 0.66% and the volatility (month) is at 0.81%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Syngenta AG’s short ratio is currently at 1.04 and the float short is at 0.19%.

Syngenta AG’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.02, while the P/S ratio is at 2.9 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -17.50%.