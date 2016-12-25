Large Cap Agricultural Chemicals: Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT)

Summary

Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Syngenta AG stated a price of 79.55 today, indicating a positive change of -0.25%.

Syngenta AG is operating with a market capitalization of 37280.31, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 834.76.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Syngenta AG stands at -10.75% while the 52-week low stands at 18.59%.

The performance week for Syngenta AG is at -0.57% and the performance month is at 3.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.64% and 4.49% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.84%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Syngenta AG is -0.08% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.88%.

The volatility (week) for Syngenta AG is at 0.48% and the volatility (month) is at 0.80%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Syngenta AG’s short ratio is currently at 1.04 and the float short is at 0.19%.

Syngenta AG’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.94, while the P/S ratio is at 2.9 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -17.50%.