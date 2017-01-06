Large Cap Agricultural Chemicals: Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT)

Summary

Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Syngenta AG stated a price of 80.26 today, indicating a positive change of 0.67%.

Syngenta AG is operating with a market capitalization of 36951.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 871.33.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Syngenta AG stands at -9.95% while the 52-week low stands at 19.66%.

The performance week for Syngenta AG is at 0.52% and the performance month is at 0.37%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.46% and 6.04% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.86%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Syngenta AG is 1.73% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.96%.

The volatility (week) for Syngenta AG is at 0.94% and the volatility (month) is at 0.73%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Syngenta AG’s short ratio is currently at 0.78 and the float short is at 0.15%.

Syngenta AG’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.01, while the P/S ratio is at 2.87 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -17.50%.