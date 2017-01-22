Large Cap Agricultural Chemicals: Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT)

Summary

Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Syngenta AG stated a price of 85.93 today, indicating a positive change of 1.76%.

Syngenta AG is operating with a market capitalization of 39145.41, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 802.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Syngenta AG stands at -3.59% while the 52-week low stands at 28.10%.

The performance week for Syngenta AG is at 3.83% and the performance month is at 7.27%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.17% and 9.35% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Syngenta AG is 8.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.90%.

The volatility (week) for Syngenta AG is at 0.72% and the volatility (month) is at 0.73%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Syngenta AG’s short ratio is currently at 1.19 and the float short is at 0.21%.

Syngenta AG’s P/E ratio currently stands at 33.42, while the P/S ratio is at 3.04 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -17.50%.