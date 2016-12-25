Large Cap Agricultural Chemicals: The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Summary

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Mosaic Company stated a price of 29.18 today, indicating a positive change of -0.58%.

The Mosaic Company is operating with a market capitalization of 10282.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.50% and an average volume of 5288.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.39.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Mosaic Company stands at -7.48% while the 52-week low stands at 38.01%.

The performance week for The Mosaic Company is at -1.29% and the performance month is at 7.38%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 22.11% and 20.51% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.15%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Mosaic Company is 9.07% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.28%.

The volatility (week) for The Mosaic Company is at 3.51% and the volatility (month) is at 3.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Mosaic Company’s short ratio is currently at 7.06 and the float short is at 10.70%.

The Mosaic Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.4, while the P/S ratio is at 1.38 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.60%.