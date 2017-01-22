Large Cap Agricultural Chemicals: The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Summary

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Mosaic Company stated a price of 31.28 today, indicating a positive change of 3.40%.

The Mosaic Company is operating with a market capitalization of 10951.13, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.50% and an average volume of 4929.57.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.39.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Mosaic Company stands at -1.57% while the 52-week low stands at 47.94%.

The performance week for The Mosaic Company is at -0.41% and the performance month is at 12.64%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 32.54% and 10.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.65%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Mosaic Company is 7.89% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.08%.

The volatility (week) for The Mosaic Company is at 2.68% and the volatility (month) is at 2.79%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Mosaic Company’s short ratio is currently at 6.46 and the float short is at 9.12%.

The Mosaic Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.08, while the P/S ratio is at 1.47 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.60%.