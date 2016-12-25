Large Cap Air Delivery & Freight Services: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. stated a price of 74.54 today, indicating a positive change of 0.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10737.49, with a return on assets (ROA) of 15.50% and an average volume of 1568.6.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 42.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.03.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. stands at -3.74% while the 52-week low stands at 26.59%.

The performance week for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is at 1.96% and the performance month is at 1.16%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.82% and 4.53% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is 3.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.77%.

The volatility (week) for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.59%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 9.54 and the float short is at 10.71%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.67, while the P/S ratio is at 0.83 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 15.00%.