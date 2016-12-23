Large Cap Air Delivery & Freight Services: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Summary

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

FedEx Corporation stated a price of 192.29 today, indicating a positive change of 0.73%.

FedEx Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 51103.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.40% and an average volume of 1709.98.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.97.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for FedEx Corporation stands at -4.60% while the 52-week low stands at 62.04%.

The performance week for FedEx Corporation is at -3.55% and the performance month is at 1.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.68% and 27.35% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 29.24%.

The simple 20 day moving average for FedEx Corporation is 4.36% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.67%.

The volatility (week) for FedEx Corporation is at 1.52% and the volatility (month) is at 1.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

FedEx Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 0.03 and the float short is at 0.02%.

FedEx Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.36, while the P/S ratio is at 0.97 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 78.40%.