Large Cap Air Delivery & Freight Services: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Summary

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

FedEx Corporation stated a price of 190.87 today, indicating a positive change of -0.52%.

FedEx Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 50731.62, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 1697.32.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.94.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for FedEx Corporation stands at -5.31% while the 52-week low stands at 60.84%.

The performance week for FedEx Corporation is at -2.35% and the performance month is at 1.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.64% and 31.88% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 29.90%.

The simple 20 day moving average for FedEx Corporation is 3.35% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.66%.

The volatility (week) for FedEx Corporation is at 1.35% and the volatility (month) is at 1.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

FedEx Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 0.03 and the float short is at 0.02%.

FedEx Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.5, while the P/S ratio is at 0.96 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 78.40%.