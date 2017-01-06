Large Cap Air Delivery & Freight Services: United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summary

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

United Parcel Service, Inc. stated a price of 115.5 today, indicating a positive change of 0.29%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 100801.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 13.00% and an average volume of 2492.89.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 194.30% and the debt to equity stands at 5.59.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for United Parcel Service, Inc. stands at -4.10% while the 52-week low stands at 36.28%.

The performance week for United Parcel Service, Inc. is at -0.03% and the performance month is at -1.19%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.25% and 8.30% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for United Parcel Service, Inc. is 1.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.40%.

The volatility (week) for United Parcel Service, Inc. is at 0.96% and the volatility (month) is at 1.11%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

United Parcel Service, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.89 and the float short is at 2.14%.

United Parcel Service, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.56, while the P/S ratio is at 1.68 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 62.90%.