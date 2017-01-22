Large Cap Apparel Stores: L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Summary

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

L Brands, Inc. stated a price of 61.34 today, indicating a positive change of 0.69%.

L Brands, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 17420.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.90% and an average volume of 2359.43.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -126.80% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for L Brands, Inc. stands at -33.27% while the 52-week low stands at 4.89%.

The performance week for L Brands, Inc. is at 1.04% and the performance month is at -11.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -14.61% and -11.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -6.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for L Brands, Inc. is -9.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -12.64%.

The volatility (week) for L Brands, Inc. is at 2.21% and the volatility (month) is at 2.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

L Brands, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.38 and the float short is at 4.30%.

L Brands, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.54, while the P/S ratio is at 1.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 20.70%.