Large Cap Apparel Stores: Luxottica Group S.p.A. (NYSE:LUX)

Summary

Luxottica Group S.p.A. (NYSE:LUX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Luxottica Group S.p.A. stated a price of 50.86 today, indicating a positive change of -0.47%.

Luxottica Group S.p.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 24428.87, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 98.55.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Luxottica Group S.p.A. stands at -19.37% while the 52-week low stands at 13.40%.

The performance week for Luxottica Group S.p.A. is at -4.13% and the performance month is at -5.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.63% and 8.45% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -4.84%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Luxottica Group S.p.A. is -2.55% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.09%.

The volatility (week) for Luxottica Group S.p.A. is at 1.20% and the volatility (month) is at 1.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Luxottica Group S.p.A.’s short ratio is currently at 2.23 and the float short is at 0.16%.

Luxottica Group S.p.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.31, while the P/S ratio is at 2.62 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 24.40%.