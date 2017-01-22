Large Cap Apparel Stores: Luxottica Group S.p.A. (NYSE:LUX)

Summary

Luxottica Group S.p.A. (NYSE:LUX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Luxottica Group S.p.A. stated a price of 54.64 today, indicating a positive change of 0.02%.

Luxottica Group S.p.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 26377.46, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 103.97.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Luxottica Group S.p.A. stands at -11.04% while the 52-week low stands at 21.83%.

The performance week for Luxottica Group S.p.A. is at 5.12% and the performance month is at 3.56%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.03% and 11.99% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.75%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Luxottica Group S.p.A. is 3.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.43%.

The volatility (week) for Luxottica Group S.p.A. is at 1.06% and the volatility (month) is at 1.06%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Luxottica Group S.p.A.’s short ratio is currently at 1.72 and the float short is at 0.13%.

Luxottica Group S.p.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.88, while the P/S ratio is at 2.78 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 24.40%.