Large Cap Apparel Stores: Luxottica Group SpA (NYSE:LUX)

Summary

Luxottica Group SpA (NYSE:LUX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Luxottica Group SpA stated a price of 53.15 today, indicating a positive change of 0.21%.

Luxottica Group SpA is operating with a market capitalization of 26473.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 96.71.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Luxottica Group SpA stands at -18.93% while the 52-week low stands at 18.52%.

The performance week for Luxottica Group SpA is at -2.12% and the performance month is at 3.41%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.17% and 7.00% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -16.71%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Luxottica Group SpA is 3.90% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.31%.

The volatility (week) for Luxottica Group SpA is at 0.98% and the volatility (month) is at 1.52%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Luxottica Group SpA’s short ratio is currently at 3.59 and the float short is at 0.25%.

Luxottica Group SpA’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.68, while the P/S ratio is at 2.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 24.40%.