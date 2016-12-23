Large Cap Apparel Stores: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Summary

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ross Stores, Inc. stated a price of 67.21 today, indicating a positive change of 0.14%.

Ross Stores, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 26231.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 21.10% and an average volume of 2807.25.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 42.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.15.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ross Stores, Inc. stands at -3.54% while the 52-week low stands at 34.51%.

The performance week for Ross Stores, Inc. is at -0.24% and the performance month is at -2.46%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.64% and 23.83% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 25.85%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ross Stores, Inc. is 2.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.57%.

The volatility (week) for Ross Stores, Inc. is at 1.69% and the volatility (month) is at 1.47%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ross Stores, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.5 and the float short is at 1.83%.

Ross Stores, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.67, while the P/S ratio is at 2.08 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.50%.