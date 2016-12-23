Large Cap Appliances: Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Summary

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Whirlpool Corporation stated a price of 182.15 today, indicating a positive change of 0.63%.

Whirlpool Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 13573.94, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.50% and an average volume of 949.66.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.08.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Whirlpool Corporation stands at -5.08% while the 52-week low stands at 50.85%.

The performance week for Whirlpool Corporation is at 4.14% and the performance month is at 10.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.30% and 12.63% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 26.16%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Whirlpool Corporation is 11.16% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.36%.

The volatility (week) for Whirlpool Corporation is at 1.77% and the volatility (month) is at 2.20%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Whirlpool Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.66 and the float short is at 7.23%.

Whirlpool Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.8, while the P/S ratio is at 0.66 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 20.30%.