Large Cap Appliances: Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Summary

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Whirlpool Corporation stated a price of 186.16 today, indicating a positive change of 0.10%.

Whirlpool Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 14078.69, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.50% and an average volume of 961.87.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.08.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Whirlpool Corporation stands at -2.99% while the 52-week low stands at 54.18%.

The performance week for Whirlpool Corporation is at 1.73% and the performance month is at 9.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.02% and 12.06% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.32%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Whirlpool Corporation is 11.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.36%.

The volatility (week) for Whirlpool Corporation is at 1.80% and the volatility (month) is at 2.07%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Whirlpool Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.82 and the float short is at 6.24%.

Whirlpool Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.24, while the P/S ratio is at 0.68 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 20.30%.