Large Cap Appliances: Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Summary
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Whirlpool Corporation stated a price of 185.62 today, indicating a positive change of 0.21%.
Whirlpool Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 13912.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.50% and an average volume of 942.13.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.08.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Whirlpool Corporation stands at -3.27% while the 52-week low stands at 53.73%.
The performance week for Whirlpool Corporation is at 0.96% and the performance month is at 6.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.18% and 2.76% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.12%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Whirlpool Corporation is 7.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.80%.
The volatility (week) for Whirlpool Corporation is at 1.40% and the volatility (month) is at 1.77%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Whirlpool Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.38 and the float short is at 5.55%.
Whirlpool Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.21, while the P/S ratio is at 0.67 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 20.30%.