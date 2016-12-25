Large Cap Application Software: Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summary

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Adobe Systems Incorporated stated a price of 105.02 today, indicating a positive change of 0.29%.

Adobe Systems Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 53000.44, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.20% and an average volume of 2569.48.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Adobe Systems Incorporated stands at -5.46% while the 52-week low stands at 47.36%.

The performance week for Adobe Systems Incorporated is at 1.42% and the performance month is at 0.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.09% and 15.60% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 11.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Adobe Systems Incorporated is -0.57% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.06%.

The volatility (week) for Adobe Systems Incorporated is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 1.95%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Adobe Systems Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 1.58 and the float short is at 0.82%.

Adobe Systems Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 53.5, while the P/S ratio is at 9.55 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 135.20%.