Large Cap Application Software: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summary

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Intuit Inc. stated a price of 116.92 today, indicating a positive change of 0.01%.

Intuit Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 30130.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of 22.40% and an average volume of 1294.51.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 98.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.18.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Intuit Inc. stands at -1.47% while the 52-week low stands at 33.75%.

The performance week for Intuit Inc. is at -0.33% and the performance month is at 0.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.62% and 12.88% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 22.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Intuit Inc. is 4.22% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.90%.

The volatility (week) for Intuit Inc. is at 0.95% and the volatility (month) is at 1.36%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Intuit Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.19 and the float short is at 1.17%.

Intuit Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 37.74, while the P/S ratio is at 6.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 110.60%.