Large Cap Application Software: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summary

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Intuit Inc. stated a price of 116.54 today, indicating a positive change of 0.73%.

Intuit Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 29773.98, with a return on assets (ROA) of 22.40% and an average volume of 1277.9.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 98.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.18.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Intuit Inc. stands at -1.79% while the 52-week low stands at 33.32%.

The performance week for Intuit Inc. is at 0.20% and the performance month is at 0.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.52% and 1.84% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.94%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Intuit Inc. is 2.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.93%.

The volatility (week) for Intuit Inc. is at 1.23% and the volatility (month) is at 1.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Intuit Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.09 and the float short is at 1.10%.

Intuit Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 37.34, while the P/S ratio is at 6.26 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 110.60%.